With a vaccine for COVID-19 still not visible on the horizon and therapeutic drug treatments still in testing, the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City has renewed its call for those who've recovered from the coronavirus to give plasma.
The plasma could contain antibodies that are effective in treating the early stages of COVID-19.
"It's the only way you're gonna save somebody's life directly as opposed to the doctors and nurses doing it," Dr. Jed Gorlin, the CBC's medical director, said.
Fully controlled trials on the plasma treatment are still in the works, but Gorlin said the idea is promising.
"In the meantime, there is some evidence that when given early, it seems to either diminish symptoms or shorten the time of infection," he said. "(One study) is appearing good, and that's about all they can tell us."
Other treatments once thought to be effective, like hydroxychloroquine, have been debunked. In June, the Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for the drug.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, so does the need for plasma as a possible treatment.
"We had some thousands of units on the shelf and those have been pretty much emptied," Gorlin said. "And frankly, the current increased demand, we need more."
According to Gorlin, the federal government also has called for a "strategic national stockpile" of COVID-19 plasma. The blood product could last up to a year on the shelf, he said.
"In fact, the more significant infection you had, the better the level of antibody," Gorlin said. "So we're not interested in people that had asymptomatic infections, they have pretty low antibody level."
In order to donate, prospective donors must be at least 14 days recovered from the virus. Participants must provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test, whether it's an antibody test or other type of swab.
To sign up, visit savealifenow.org and search for "COVID-19."
Nationally, Gorlin said some 60,000 units of COVID-19 plasma have been transfused into patients. Locally, some 1,500 units of plasma have been collected from the CBC's collection sites in Kansas City and across Northwest Missouri.