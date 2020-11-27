Retail chain shops have had to approach Black Friday differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop shoppers from getting deals on items at East Hills Shopping Center in St. Joseph Friday.
Gone are the late-night doorbuster sales at big-box stores on Thanksgiving night and what has replaced the long lines are weekend or week-long sales and social-distancing measures in place.
For some shoppers this has provided a sense of relief and less stress when browsing for gifts. However, some still prefer buying presents in person.
"For the online shopping I'm nervous that we're not going to get gifts in time, because everybody's doing it even for normal groceries and things like that now. So that's why it's great to have some of our local options here in St. Joe to be able to come in and safely shop in person as well," East Hills Shopper Emily Sears said.
Sears said her shopping experience started around 6:30 a.m. Friday and she avoided big-box stores by starting out at Blessings Boutique before going to the mall to look for deals.
Sears and others were able to stand on one of a hundred spots across the mall and receive a $20 gift card, which was good for any store around the shopping center.
"I kind of actually like it you're still in the holiday spirit, you still get to experience it, but we're not standing in crazy lines or pushing through people or anything like that," Sears said.
Jennifer Burks, a part owner of the boutique Personally Yours, said the business has a good online following, but every year around the holidays she rents a section in the River area of the mall to showcase her goods to customers. She said she has seen good business and has had interest both online and in person.
"We're hoping that people are kind of tired of being stuck in the house and they'll be out in about and shopping local businesses," Burks said.
Burks said she saw everyone was excited to be out Friday and she was happy with business as she has been able to personalize items.
"It's been fantastic, especially with online shopping," she said. "We do a lot of major holidays, so Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Easter and every holiday has been extraordinary, we've been very fortunate. "