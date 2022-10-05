History was made in St. Joseph on Wednesday night as the Black Archives Museum inducted Stephen Holdenried as the first white man into its Hall of Fame.

Holdenried moved to St. Joseph in 2004 and has since made many achievements and contributions to the St. Joseph community including being vice president of the NAACP, developing and organizing the Mitchell Park neighborhood association, and becoming an adviser for Public Achievement in many schools in Northwest Missouri.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.