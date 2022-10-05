History was made in St. Joseph on Wednesday night as the Black Archives Museum inducted Stephen Holdenried as the first white man into its Hall of Fame.
Holdenried moved to St. Joseph in 2004 and has since made many achievements and contributions to the St. Joseph community including being vice president of the NAACP, developing and organizing the Mitchell Park neighborhood association, and becoming an adviser for Public Achievement in many schools in Northwest Missouri.
Members of the Black Archives Museum took time to acknowledge his contributions to the community.
“Steve becoming the vice president of the NAACP in St. Joseph was astounding,” said Joyce Starr, a member of the Black Archives Museum. “But that’s the kind of man he was. With Steve there was no color barriers, there was no school barriers, none of that.”
Holdenried is currently ill, and Starr, who also played a role in organizing the event, said that she wanted Holdenried to receive this award while he was still able to remember this day.
Starr said that Steve being the first white man to be inducted into the Black Archives Hall of Fame is inspiring and she encourages many to live like him.
“The history made tonight is not only important to the future of the Black Archives, but to the future of the museum,” she said. “The Black Archives now has several white members so even though it’s called ‘Black Archives’, it doesn’t have to be only Black people that join our community — we want everyone.”
Many members stood up and told fun but also serious stories about Holdenried’s kind heart toward people no matter what. Stories included him being there for a special friend after her husband passed and taking in a woman’s son and being a mentor for him.
Holdenried ended the ceremony with a speech talking about how much he was inspired by his grandpa who was a civil rights activist.
“I could talk for hours about my grandpa,” Holdenried said. “You’ve got to surround yourself with good people because that will determine the life you live.”
The Black Archives Museum also received news tonight that they are being awarded a $32,000 grant for the city to hold a Juneteenth Ceremony this year. The museum is planning to release more information regarding the grant later this month.
