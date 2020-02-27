The Black Archives Museum of St. Joseph inducted two new members of the community to its Hall of Fame on Thursday evening.
This year’s recipients are Hamilton Henderson and Danielle McGaughy, who have been active in the community.
“Danielle has been a board member of the Bartlett Center as well as Inter-Serv. She started a community garden in the Midtown area and she’s also been instrumental in the Juneteenth celebrations here in St. Joseph,” Executive Director of St. Joseph Museum Sara Wilson said.
Henderson was unable to attend Thursday to accept his award, but those who know him shared how he impacted those around him.
“(He) has been a longtime teacher in the St. Joseph School District. He has taught history as well as lots of sports. He also is very active in politics at the city level and serves on many committees,” Wilson said.
The museum accepts nominations for inductees all year long. The inductees are decided on by a committee of 15 to 20 individuals.
“This is a huge honor and I hope that it attracts more people to come out and to help and give to the community,” McGaughy said.
The museum inducts honorees every February in honor of Black History Month, this year they have been able to do more to honor black history.
“We’ve had the ‘Boom’ — The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business Districts traveling to East Hills mall. That’s a free exhibit and it’s open to the public. It will be here in St. Joseph until Juneteenth,” Wilson said. “We received a grant from the Missouri Humanities Council to provide civil rights programming for our students in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.”
Wilson said she hopes more people will come and check out the Black Archives Museum and the traveling exhibit.
“We’re telling amazing stories and not just during February, but throughout the whole year,” Wilson said.