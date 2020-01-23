Bishop LeBlond Principal Jeff Sullivan said he will be stepping down from his position following the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Sullivan cited personal reasons as the impetus for making such a decision and said he wanted to give time for teachers, staff and possibly an advisory committee to find his replacement.
Sullivan became principal of LeBlond in 2015, following Solon Haynes, who served from 2009 to 2015.
He said he’s proud of LeBlond’s relationship with the elementary schools as well as the Catholic community.
“When we have the students out on campus for our homecoming tailgates, for our Catholic Schools Week Mass that will happen next week, when we have 200 middle-schoolers stay for a Catholic Trivia Bowl — it’s all of those things that the school and the teachers and coordinators have put together to get the kids to feel like this is their high school.”
He went on to say the fruits of all of that labor in terms of increased enrollment is on the horizon.
A letter was sent out to teachers and parents regarding Sullivan’s resignation as well.
“I just felt it was time, and I want to still help the school, and I appreciate I was given the opportunity to carry on these traditions,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully I’ve laid down a foundation that the next person can build on and try to improve even more.”