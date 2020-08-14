The first day of school for many is just around the corner and schools have been working to have health safety measures place.
Bishop LeBlond High School has plans in place to make sure in-person learning is as safe as possible with the pandemic still causing challenges.
Parents will be filling out daily symptom forms and students will be required to wear masks throughout the day.
"We're requiring that to be part of our uniform, which is good. We already have the uniform policies and so the kids are already used to having to fall within those parameters," Ann Lachowitzer, principal of Bishop LeBlond, said.
Lachowitzer said it has helped that the students are used to wearing masks due to the city's mandate and should help transition into the school year.
"We'll be very diligent and very unified in our message to the kids about the importance of face coverings and therefore, hopefully, that and the social distancing will keep us safe," Lachowitzer said. "I think for me, just as the principal my concerns, of course, are the health and safety of the students and the staff."
The school also is planning on spending time with freshman and transfer students in small groups to prepare them, along with making sure they understand the new precautions that will be in place.
Only a small proportion has opted to do virtual learning and the rest of families have agreed to the new requirements and are ready to return.
"99.8% of our families are ready for their students to come back to what we've said in our plan, and they're just happy to have their kids back in and I think that's where my head is with this," Lachowitzer said. "I want to get back to the building. They need that social and emotional piece that they've been missing for so long."
Lachowitzer also said they are continuing with their athletic program as well. "It's an important thing right now. We're going to play sports, that is the plan at least thus far. So our student-athletes will get a chance to participate with the limited fan attendance, but at least our kids will get to play and have a normal school year within those parameters."
They do have other plans in place in case there is a need or mandate to go to virtual learning and are prepared to make those changes should it come to that.
"Some of the students really yearn for that face to face, that in-person that contact with teachers and at a Catholic school in particular, one of our things in our mission is that relationship is critically important, that faith-building relationship. When you're virtual it's hard to do that," Lachowitzer said. "This way we will get them in, let's do everything in our power to keep going with the in-person and we'll cross the next bridge when we get to it."