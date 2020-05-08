Despite schools across the nation putting a hold on graduation ceremonies, Bishop LeBlond held an in-person commencement Friday evening for its 2020 graduates.
The school worked with city and health officials for the last three weeks to make sure that social distancing and other safety guidelines were in place.
“It was a lot of logistical planning and measuring on the track and in the stadium,” Jeff Sullivan, principal of Bishop LeBlond, said.
With the drastic changes that had to be made for the commencement, they were unable to have Mass in a church like they traditionally would and couldn’t open it up to all family and friends.
“This is our 60th graduating class and it’s an odd one. To say it’s only going to be our parents and guardians, grandparents, the family that helped raise these kids and helped do all the things that make it important and the thing that we have as one of our foundations is not able to be fully celebrated,” Sullivan said.
The graduates and parents were grateful to be able to have a ceremony despite the uncertain circumstances.
“I think they were happy we were going to do something. Obviously, as time has gone on, city restrictions have lifted just a little bit. So, there’s a little bit of ease,” Sullivan said. “We have 33 graduates, if we had anymore, we may not have been able to do it. So, it is a blessing of the size of the class.”
By having a ceremony, graduates got to have some resemblance of an end to their senior year.
“I really appreciate LeBlond doing this for us, it’s kind of a special moment. So, I’d like to thank Mr. Sullivan for making this possible,” Gabby Vigliaturo, a graduate of Bishop LeBlond, said.
Another graduate, Victoria Fender, also shared how important having a graduation was for her.
“I’m very excited we get to do this after everything that has happened throughout the year, because we didn’t get a full senior year, but at least we can get our diploma,” Fender said.