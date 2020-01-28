Breakfast enthusiasts have a new spot in St. Joseph with the Biscuits & Gravy Shack opening off of North Belt Highway and Beck Road.
Owner Darin Smith had a 1950s-style diner named The Cafe on the north end of town for multiple years before closing it. He decided to open the second-generation diner due to his love for cooking and working in the restaurant business.
The new breakfast-only diner at 3617 Beck Road is open from 6 to 11 a.m. and provides a home-cooked menu of biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuit doughnuts and more.
"The biscuits and gravy is a home run for us and the community likes it," Smith said. "We're putting together a full menu as we go along depending upon what the customer base requires."
Smith believes the atmosphere his restaurant has is very unique and keeps his customers coming back.
"People come in and they feel at home and they come in and pour their own coffee and it's like everyone's known each other for years," Smith said.
Joyce Turner was a long-time customer at Smith's prior cafe and was thrilled when he decided to open a new one.
"We went up there two or three times a week and we lost him for a while, and now that's he back we want to patronize the place as much as we can," Turner said.
Smith's customers from his other cafe are the reason why he choose the location and to reopen. He also considers the diner a ministry for the community.
"I'm going to work with the youth and help them learn and understand the restaurant business out of this location," Smith said.
New faces and setting records are a few of the goals Smith has for the diner, but he'd also like to see expansion in the future.
"I think a little food truck on the corner sitting somewhere in this part of town for the morning hours is going to create something interesting to talk about for our place," Smith said.
Smith also will be selling his biscuits and gravy in Savannah convenience stores and encourages people to take advantage of calling ahead for carry-out orders.