The numbers paint a disturbing picture when it comes to sexual abuse of children.
FBI statistics show that of 838 rapes in Missouri two years ago, more than half involved a victim under the age of 20. That includes 105 victims who were younger than 10. In St. Joseph, the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center handled 302 sexual abuse cases last year.
What makes these numbers harder to comprehend is the knowledge that so many crimes against children go unreported. Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage, said studies reveal that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18.
“We know it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” she said. “There are adults walking around all over who have survived.”
A state representative from St. Joseph wants to ensure that more victims are able to hold abusers accountable, even after coming forward years later to tell their stories. House Bill 1411 would eliminate the statute of limitations for civil lawsuits in cases involving sexual abuse of a child.
In 2018, lawmakers repealed the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases filed in criminal court. For a civil lawsuit, current law sets a limit of 10 years after a victim turns 21, or three years after a repressed memory is reported later in adulthood.
“To have arbitrary laws on the books that serve no purpose except to allow perpetrators to run out the clock and never see justice is wrong,” said State Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St. Joseph, who sponsors HB 1411. “We should always try to be on the side of the victims.”
She said the legislation is needed because children are less likely to report abuse and recollections sometimes come flooding back later in life. Removal of the statute of limitations could prompt more victims to come forward, she said.
“It’s a very brave thing to come forward and give details of something that was so personal and so difficult,” Solon said.
Solon believes past changes in the law, including the three-year window to file after a repressed memory is reported, shows some scientific and legislative consensus on the validity of allegations that surface years after the fact. The legislation also comes after high-profile abuse cases filed against the Boy Scouts and Catholic Church. Those cases were unacknowledged for years before coming to light.
The Missouri Catholic Conference, a group that lobbies on behalf of the four dioceses in the state, has not taken an official position on House Bill 1411. “We support the rights of victims to pursue claims against the perpetrators so long as there are constitutional principles in place,” said Tyler McClay, executive director and general counsel of the Catholic conference.
Missouri law makes it easier to sue the person who committed the abuse, rather than a third party or organization that employed the accused.
Solon said she anticipates some behind-the-scenes efforts to weaken or block her bill. A similar version did not pass in 2019. Insurance lobbies are seeking an exemption that would make it harder to take money from an abuse defendant’s policy in any judgment or settlement.
Earlier this month, Solon got the bill passed out of the House Children and Families Committee, a panel that she chairs. She said she considers this one of the most important bills she’s handled in the legislature.
“For victims, it’s really not about money,” she said. “It’s about justice.”