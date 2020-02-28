Victims of disasters should not be made to pay for a federal agency’s mistake in assessing their applications for assistance.
That remains at the heart of legislation advanced in the U.S. House this week, a bill spurred by actions of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Northwest Missouri.
North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves introduced the Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act. It passed Wednesday out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, in which Graves sits as the top Republican.
The lawmaker, in an interview with the News-Press NOW, said the scenario that played out in his district, and others, defies common sense and fair play.
“The agency determines that somebody has done all the right things and has met all the criteria,” Graves said, “and then FEMA comes back and said, we made a mistake and we want this money back.”
One constituent, Graves pointed out at the committee hearing, got $12,000 to help in the recovery of the flooding last year of the Missouri River. FEMA returned to the person, notified them of the agency’s error and sought repayment.
“To add insult to injury, the process to return the money is so confusing and so over the top. You actually have to apply to be able to return the money,” the representative said in the interview.
The measure, which amends the Disaster Recovery Reform Act passed two years ago, clarifies the law to say if FEMA makes an error and no evidence of fraud exists, the victim’s debt will automatically be viewed as a hardship and waived.
It also requires the FEMA administrator to report to the committee its error rates and its efforts to reduce them.
Graves’ bill passed on a voice vote by the committee, getting Democratic and Republican support, and advances to consideration of the full House.
Congressman John Katko, a Republican from upstate New York and committee member, spoke in favor of the bill.
“When people in good faith apply for assistance and get it, they expect the experts, FEMA, to make the right decision,” he said. “This bill will clarify that when FEMA makes an error, the burden falls on FEMA and not the disaster victim.”
Graves said the impact of the bill will be greater for disaster victims than for a government agency.
“To the federal government, $12,000 might not seem to be a whole lot of money in the grand scheme of things,” he said. “But I can tell you it’s a whole lot of money for a whole lot of folks out there, especially those who have just lost their homes.”