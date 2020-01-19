Missouri’s District 10 Rep. Dottie Bailey, along with other state lawmakers, is sponsoring a bill that combats the practice of misusing seclusion rooms in public schools.
Seclusion rooms are small rooms with little to no accommodations, primarily used in case of emergencies involving the separation of a student who could cause harm to teachers, staff or fellow students.
However, according to Bailey, some districts are using them as punishments or for timeout purposes, and parents aren’t being notified.
“I sit on the education committee and I heard this, and it was one of those things where you’re kind of in disbelief because it’s so ridiculous,” Bailey said. “Little kids are getting hurt and traumatized. And Democrat Ian Mackey said, ‘We are a supermajority, and this would be really awesome if you could sponsor it also to have a bipartisan unison and get this through.’”
House Bill No. 1568 modifies provisions relating to the current seclusion and restraint policies in public schools, though modifications still are being made to snuff out potential loopholes.
Currently, school boards can write their own policies, and though the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education does have a model policy, some districts don’t follow it.
“We really do have to define exactly what can and can’t happen, because right now, (DESE’s) policy says that if you put a student in one of these rooms but don’t close the door, then it’s just a timeout and you don’t have to notify the parents. So these parents didn’t know — and there are some nonverbal kids as well … so it’s just a hot mess,” Bailey said. “Over the summer, I researched it quite a bit and realized that what’s happening is seclusion restraint is only for time of emergency. So if the child is going to require some kind of safety measure against themselves or others, that’s what those rooms are supposed to be for. However, as we have seen by the many moms and dads coming forward, the rooms are being used for punishment or discipline.”
The St. Joseph School District does indeed have seclusion rooms, though News-Press NOW was told that they are only utilized when a student’s behavior cannot be de-escalated through intervention techniques and they are at risk of injuring themselves or others.
Bailey recently was involved in a three-and-a-half-hour hearing regarding the matter, though Bailey said there are still more parents that would like to testify on behalf of the bill, and she wants to give them their time. And while she assumes it will pass out of committee, Bailey hopes it hits the floor for debate and passes.
“I’m hoping this one gets fast-tracked to the governor’s desk,” she added. “It’s a good thing that we got a hearing right off the bat as the session started, and we have great momentum, we’ve got bipartisan support, we’ve got a lot of support in the Senate side.”
She made it clear they do not plan to ban the rooms altogether, as there may be a need to keep other students and staff safe from someone who may also be a danger to themselves. But as some schools are using them now, Bailey equated the practice to putting children in solitary or, in a more archaic sense, a dungeon.
The use of comfort spaces instead of rooms also was discussed as well as a form of therapy specifically called Parent Child Interaction Therapy — a free service that takes about one month of training for the benefit of children.