MOTORCYCLISTS ON NORTH BUCKLIN DRIVE

Motorcyclists ride on North Bucklin Drive in Easton, Missouri, as part of an annual ride celebrating the birthday of Savannah resident Datha Roberts. Roberts turns 104 years old Tuesday.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Area bikers have made a tradition of taking an annual motorcycle ride with a 103-year-old woman a few days before her birthday.

Datha Roberts had never been on a motorcycle until her hundredth birthday a few years ago, but now it's a yearly tradition with dozens of riders.

Being able to share the experience with others, particularly her grandson, Troy Roberts, is what makes the day special, said Datha, whose 104th birthday is Tuesday.

"Just all the friends, the fun," she said. "But he makes it fun ... I'm just happy for all my friends and happy that I can still take care of myself and I enjoy life very much."

Troy says he was afraid to have her ride a motorcycle the first time.

But now, it's exciting to have the annual trips and see her relationship with other riders, Troy said.

"The biker community has just taken her in, they love her," he said. "I really don't know how to explain it. But she has a very good personality. And they're just drawn to her."

Even after four years, Datha is still surprised every year when the time rolls around, she said.

"I'm really surprised by this all, really," she said. "But I can do just about everything, maybe it's a little sore."

It's an important experience for the entire family, and even the younger generations get into the spirit, showing videos of Datha to their friends, Troy said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

