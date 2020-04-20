While some businesses have faced a drop in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, Horizon Cycling is seeing the opposite effect on bike sales.
Blake Hoppe, manager of Horizon Cycling, said sales in March and April have been 20% higher than past years.
The shop at 3607 S. Belt Highway is open because bike stores provide an essential service for residents riding to and from work for transportation. Proper social-distancing requirements are being followed and staff has limited the store to 10 people at a time.
"A lot of people are getting outside and exercising right now and we're trying to be supportive of that," Hoppe said.
This time of year is always busy for Horizon Cycling, but with the uncertainty in the business world, Hoppe had no idea what to expect.
"I actually expected to be slower than we are, but with everybody stuck at home I think people just want to get outside and do something," he said.
Hoppe said the shop has seen a variety of customers, from experienced riders to entry-level ones.
"It's been a lot of new entry-level bikes that are getting people out for the first time and also a lot of older bikes that people have had in their garages for years and have never rode them," Hoppe said.
Hoppe said it's great to be able to provide a positive service to all ages during a time of hardship.
"When people find out that cycling is not that expensive to get in to and we've got awesome infrastructure in town for cycling, they're usually pretty excited," Hoppe said.
In order to celebrate customers getting into a new hobby, Horizon Cycling takes a picture of them with their new bike and posts it on the shop's Facebook page.
Hoppe said St. Joseph has more than 30 miles of mountain biking trails scattered along the Northwest Parkway by Corby Pond, Krug Park and in the Sunbridge Hills Conservation Area.
"The trails along the Parkway are very beginner friendly and that's where we always recommend new riders start," Hoppe said. "All the paved trails in town are great if mountain biking isn't your thing."
Hoppe said he's enjoyed seeing all of the riders out because it's more than what he's used to.