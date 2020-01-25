The Rolling Hills Library welcomed in the Chinese New Year with a educational presentation on the history of the holiday Saturday morning.
The library had a large turnout for the event with over 30 people in attendance from all ages and walks of life.
The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, measures calendar months in terms of moon phases. Lunar New Year day occurs after the winter solstice, after two new moons.
Missouri Western State University Assistant Professor of Finance Dr. Bin Qiu ran the presentation and had the audience answer questions about Chinese culture to win prizes held in lucky red envelopes. After the presentation, Qiu’s daughter Jasmine Qiu and her friend Jessica Qin told a story about the animals of the zodiac.
The event featured traditional Chinese music. Performer Siqi Chen played the guzheng, a Chinese zither instrument.
There were games with chopsticks, books about the Chinese New Year and snacks available to participants as well.
Qiu said his favorite part of the event was seeing the eagerness to learn from the children in the audience.
“My favorite part would be the interaction with the audience. I was present to see the eagerness of the young kids. They compete with the answer to the questions and yeah, most of them got most of the questions right. I was happy to see that,” Qiu said.
Public Services Librarian Anali Mathies said the Rolling Hills Library put on the event because they wanted to give the community an opportunity to learn more about other cultures.
“I think we certainly tried to provide a diverse and creative variety of events at our library, to meet people’s needs and to open their horizons. You know, give them some new experiences and some new information. And I think always cross cultural interaction and understanding is needed and perhaps now even more so,” Mathies said. “So we were just happy to engage people with something maybe new or something that they want to learn more about, and have a diverse crowd of folks in the room to interact.”
The year 2020 is the year of the rat, which symbolizes intelligence, longevity and nimbleness.