The Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire 2020 Call for Makers is open and invites individuals and groups to be makers Saturday, March 7, at Restoration Natatorium in St. Joseph.
In its third year, the Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire continues to grow and features makers from around the region. It is seeking individuals of all ages, groups/clubs, schools, higher-education institutions, companies or organizations that would like to show their creations and share what they've learned. Exhibits range from glass blowing to virtual reality.
Donna Gibson, Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire producer, said the event encourages makers to feature hands-on learning during their demonstrations.
“The Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire is an opportunity for attendees to experience a variety of career fields in STEAM,” Gibson said. “STEAM inspired booths at our past two faires have included building birdhouses, spinning yarn and playing music with man-made lightning.”
Makers are encouraged to exhibit and demonstrate at no charge unless they plan to sell their product.
For more information or to apply to become a maker, visit thebigmuddy.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers/.
Founded in 2006, Maker Faire is a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness.