The mentoring program of Big Brothers Big Sisters is often a key foundation for kids and teens in need of friendship and a routine. In the midst of a global health pandemic, the agency wants to be sure that structure still exists.
All of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters branches are operating remotely, from staff who are working from home to the mentors, or “Bigs,” who are connecting with their “Littles” through video-conferencing services like Skype and Zoom.
“They’re using FaceTime and video chat, Zoom and all the different ways that they can interact and still see each other’s faces and having fun with filters. We’ve really seen it would take a lot to come between those relationships that already have built strong (connections),” Tiffany Miller, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters St. Joseph, said.
The program matches adult mentors with children ages 7 to 14 who live in a single-parent or nontraditional households in order to give the kids a positive role model in their lives. Miller said with so many main members of households out of work, the parents and kids are both in need of guidance in different ways.
“These families were really concerned about how they were going to make it a week before their unemployment would begin. So, I don’t know how that stimulus package has affected the timelines for that. But I know there’s a lot of families that are that are concerned about what the future holds for them,” Miller said.
To help, Miller said the organization has been using its resources to point people in the right direction to other programs that can provide aid.
“We get a daily update on that from the AFL-CIO. So we can look through that list and say, ‘Here’s a place for you to contact. Here’s who’s helping with whatever that concern is.’ And absolutely point them in that direction,” she said.
In turbulent times, the program often offers children caught in the middle an escape to goof around and have fun with someone else while talking about their feelings about their situations, Miller said. It’s why the local BBBS staff is performing frequent checks with people in their program to make sure they’re staying in touch with each other.
“We don’t want this pandemic that’s keeping us from meeting in person to take away a relationship,” she said.
With its main office closed temporarily, Big Brothers Big Sisters faces complications trying to match new people together when they can’t meet. Miller said there was a backlog of about 50 local kids waiting for a mentor before the pandemic hit.
“We’ve really had more of a waiting list than we’ve had for awhile,” Miller said.
Much like the people in its program are connecting in a virtual space, it will also help future matches do the same in a similar manner. Miller said she’ll be using Zoom to meet with prospective mentors or those wanting to know more information about becoming a “Big.”
The hope, Miller said, is that the program will return to a sense of normalcy when the St. Joseph School District gives the all-clear or go by local government guidelines, if it continues after school ends.
She said after this passes, people shouldn’t forget the importance of relationships and connections with other people and that by joining the program, they can pass that on to others.
“I know this has affected people in so many ways that it might be difficult to think ‘Let me ask someone into my life right now.’ But hopefully, we will find some people that can hear the stories about the kids that are waiting and and say, ‘Oh man, you know, I need to do this,’” she said.
To inquire about becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, contact Tiffany Miller at tiffany@bbbsstjoe.org.