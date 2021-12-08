President Joe Biden visited Kansas City on Wednesday to tout the recently signed $1 trillion infrastructure law and explain the benefits it brings to Missourians.
The state is expected to receive nearly $9 billion during the next five years for public transportation, broadband expansion and highway and bridge repairs. But Biden was most proud of the millions of jobs, specifically “prevailing wage union jobs,” those projects will create.
“We’re going to help rebuild the economy, this time from the bottom up and the middle out,” Biden said. “This bill is a blue collar blueprint for working Americans. 95% of the jobs created in the infrastructure bill don’t require a college education. The only way this works is that blue collar Americans do the building.”
Most of the infrastructure funds going to Missouri, $6.5 billion, will be used to repair highways. Another $484 million will go toward bridge replacements and repairs.
Missouri has the sixth largest highway system in the country but ranks 34th in bridge deficiencies. Biden said the decaying roads cost Missourians $500 per person per year.
The Missouri Department of Corrections is expected to receive more than $7 billion of federal funds, with much of it coming from this infrastructure bill. The Interstate-229 bridge is not a confirmed project to receive these funds, but based on the requirements, repairing the double-decker or building a new alternative qualifies for the money.
Part of the infrastructure law includes $246 million for airport development, an important factor for St. Joseph, as it eyes a $15 million makeover to Rosecrans Memorial Airport. However, the project is in need of federal funds, which this law could provide.
Biden said money will also be going to ports along the Missouri River to help get agricultural products from the Midwest to the rest of the nation.
“These investments make it easier for companies to get their goods to market, reduce these supply chain bottlenecks, lowering costs for families,” Biden said.
Biden also mentioned St. Joseph by name, when he referenced that the law will build infrastructure “against extreme weather fueled by climate change.”
“This summer you saw heavy storms close roads in Waverly, Kansas, caused flooding in St. Joseph to Columbia to Jefferson City.,” Biden said. “When you think about the impact of more intense weather, more severe storms, none of us are ever going to forget the devastation in Joplin.”
The Buchanan County commissioners made expanding high speed internet access a priority by setting aside $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for rural broadband. More aid will be coming through the infrastructure law as Missouri receives $100 million to increase internet access.
“In the 21st century in America, no parent should have to do what many had to do last semester,” Biden said. “That is to sit in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant so the children could use the internet to get their homework done.”
Freight trains are a common sight in St. Joseph, but passenger rails are nonexistent. More than $670 million is coming to Missouri to improve public transportation from buses to trains. Biden said there should be more passenger trains throughout the country, including from Kansas City to St. Louis.
“All the data shows that if you get from point A to point B at a faster rate by rail than by automobile, you take the rail. And guess what that does? First of all, it’s safer. But secondly, it’s going to save us millions of barrels of oil because it’s electric.”
Biden thanked Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., for going across the aisle to help pass the infrastructure bill. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo. was the only House representative to vote for it, while, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., whose district includes St. Joseph, voted against it.
Biden said the United States ranks 14th in infrastructure but that it didn’t used to be that way. He said the country stopped investing, until this law was passed.
“That’s why we’re losing,” Biden said. “We’re not going to lose anymore. I promise you. The time to lose, it is over. It’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.