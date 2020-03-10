Joe Biden built on a week's worth of momentum to win the Missouri Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.
The former vice president led his chief rival in the field, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 60% to 34%, late in the evening.
These numbers did not stand far afield from the Buchanan County margin, with Biden at 58% and Sanders about 36%.
"We were confident going into this Missouri primary," said Karen Quintana Planalp, who stood outside the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish precinct today on behalf of Biden.
"(Biden) has worked his entire adult life for this country and has the most experience both stateside and internationally to lead, unite, restore, stabilize and advance these United States of America."
The Missouri win, alongside other early victories Tuesday night in Mississippi and Michigan, gave Biden another significant delegate haul following his large Super Tuesday share last week.
Throughout the 16-county News-Press coverage area, all gave Biden a winning margin. Among them, Andrew County went 62% to 32% for the front-runner, DeKalb County totaled 60% to 31% and Clinton County went for 63% to 31%.
Gentry County had the largest margin at 73% to 21%.
Lauren Gepford, executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party, found bright spots in the statewide voting.
"We feel positive and excited that what we’ve heard through on-the-ground conversations with our base is shown in today’s data: Missouri Democrats are united to defeat Donald Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot this November," Gepford said.
The executive director cited one exit poll that showed 82% of Missouri Democrats would support the eventual Democratic nominee.
Trump, on the Republican ballot with some token opposition, had roughly 97% of the vote late Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, one of the largest Democratic political action committees, Priorities USA, said it would begin using more of its resources on the Biden candidacy.
Guy Cecil, chairman of that PAC, tweeted during the early evening Tuesday, "The math is now clear."
An exit poll conducted by Edison Media Research for The Washington Post and other media organizations suggested a few reasons for Biden's victory in Missouri.
Asked about the reason for nominating a candidate, 67% of Missourians favored Biden as the person who "can beat Donald Trump," while Sanders registered at 31%.
Another question, regarding feelings about replacing private health insurance with a single government plan, Biden got 75% of the votes from those who opposed this idea, with Sanders (who favored the government plan) at 17%.
Sanders did best in the exit poll among voters ages 18 to 44, while Biden did better in the voting group 45 and older.