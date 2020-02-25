Second Harvest Community Food Bank hosted a meeting Tuesday for the Kansas City Better Business Bureau to meet with local businesses to showcase the resources it provides.
Two of the BBB's accredited organizations, Second Harvest and Academy Bank, helped encourage other attendees of the benefits businesses receive once they're accredited by the BBB.
Jennifer McGlothen, director of strategic initiatives and partnerships, said the BBB serves 43 counties and has about 70 accredited organizations in the Buchanan County area.
"We can be of help to both businesses and consumers and we enjoy the opportunity to be able to use our brand to help organizations come together," McGlothen said.
The BBB wants to teach businesses how to grow, employ the best practices and how to advance trust into the marketplace.
As a statewide organization, the BBB wants to create strong businesses and communities in every county and thought St. Joseph would benefit from its recommendations.
"Small towns and smaller rural areas have lots to offer in terms of family life and business and we don't want to see them die and we want to be a part of that," McGlothen said.
The group also discussed recent activity and revitalization in Downtown St. Joseph. Jeff Gates, Downtown First president, attended the meeting to find new ways to promote the area.
"I think it was great to hear perspective from other St. Joe businesses and connect with the BBB," Gates said.
Gates believes the BBB has the resources Downtown needs to reach more people and is looking forward to receiving more of its feedback.
"We've been having success and have been growing and we just want to keep growing and for people to come down and see it for themselves," Gates said.
The BBB plans to hold future meetings to continue reaching out and connecting with local businesses in the St. Joseph area.