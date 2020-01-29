Benton High School’s Whitney Zeamer represented the Benton Orchestra at the UMKC Conservatory on Jan. 19, performing in the 2020 Midwest Honor Band and Orchestra Festival.
The senior remembers gaining a love for violin in elementary school, where her school held a special day allowing the students to go around the room and try different instruments. Unable to make a pleasant noise with the flute, Zeamer said she gravitated toward the violin and stuck with it through middle and high school.
When her teacher and orchestra director at Benton High School, Savana Ritter, recommended her for the honor band, it wasn’t long before she was placed in the first violin, fifth chair spot.
The group was set to rehearse three pieces under UMKC’s Director of Orchestras Kevin Noe. However, due to the weather, they were allotted only one full day of rehearsal, requiring intensive sight-reading and a ton of practice over the course of just a few hours.
Zeamer remembers waking up early to rehearse prior to the concert at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and despite the odds, the band was able to put on a noteworthy performance that weekend.
“It was amazing to have that opportunity, and it helps you grow as a musician to see the different ranges of people and how good they can play,” Zeamer said. “And you can learn from every single person, even if they aren’t the best player -- you can learn just by working with them.”
The group ended up performing just two songs that weekend, and Ritter said she couldn’t be happier to see one of her students jump at the opportunity to perform at such a high level.
“She got to play in a borderline professional setting, and she was incredibly intimidated initially, but she completely pulled it off,” Ritter said. “She held her head up high the entire time and really represented our program very well.”