Kerstyn Bolton, until now head girls basketball coach of the Benton Cardinals, has resigned amid a storm of public interest surrounding a December 2019 video that depicts her lecturing a student-athlete on the student's report of head pain to an athletic trainer.
News-Press NOW learned of the video on Tuesday after it first surfaced on Friday to the attention to the St. Joseph School District central office in Downtown; the district opened an investigation on Monday morning and indicated a swift conclusion would be likely.
The district has not yet confirmed that Bolton is departing as head coach, but the position appeared on the district's public job listings on Wednesday morning, and multiple sources indicate she resigned on Wednesday.
As with many personnel matters, any resignation would not be official until acted upon by the Board of Education, presumably at its next meeting of Monday, Aug. 24, which coincides with the first day of school.
Bolton was introduced as Benton’s head girls basketball coach May 8, 2018. She took over after spending three seasons as an assistant coach under Brett Goodwin, helping lead the Cardinals to a 2016 championship and undefeated season.
Goodwin stepped down in 2018 to become the school’s athletic director after leading the program since 2001.
Benton went 23-3 her first season at the helm, winning a district title before losing in the Class 4 sectionals to Lincoln Prep. She coached multiple players who signed to play college basketball, including Mia Henderson, Bailey Russell, Gabby Fuller and Jayde Williams.
A young Cardinals squad full of freshmen and sophomores went 11-17 last season, falling to Kearney in the Class 4 District 16 finals. As a player, Bolton was part of the Cardinals’ state championship in 2007.
Benton will be the second city school to undergo a girls basketball coaching change after Central parted ways with Jared Boone in March.
Bolton has yet to respond to requests for comment.