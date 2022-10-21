top story Benton faces Chillicothe in last week of regular season News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.Benton is down 27-0 against Chillicothe.Savannah is up 14-7 over St. Pius X.Central is up 14-7 over Truman.Lafayette is down 49-0 against Maryville.East Buchanan leads Lawson 34-0.Mid-Buchanan is up 49-0 over Plattsburg.St. Joseph Christian faces King City on Saturday.Bishop LeBlond faces Knox County on Saturday.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buchanan Christianity Central Chillicothe Savannah Lafayette Halftime Score Sport Leblond Knox County Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Man dies after Friday afternoon crash Election Two candidates vie for open presiding commissioner seat Social Services Salvation Army looking for bell ringers Local News MWSU Center for Service encourages giving back to community More Local News → 0:45 Mild Thursday Forecast Oct 20, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
