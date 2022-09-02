top story Benton faces Central in Week 2 of high school football News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Sep 2, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams in the second week of high school football.Central leads Benton 20-6.LeBlond trails North Andrew 26-8.Mid-Buchanan is up 17-0 against Holden.East Buchanan is down 24-7 against Savannah.Lafayette trails Pleasant Hill 56-0.St. Joseph Christian trails Worth County 86-6.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and watch News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for score updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football High School Sport Halftime Score Week Buchanan Central Benton Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Man charged in connection with child's death Local News Beagles draw attention but local shelters also in need Public Safety Car seat checks can prevent child deaths Public Safety Pear Street to close for drainage project More Local News → Local Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
