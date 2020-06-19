President Stephen D. Minnis of Benedictine College has issued a statement on behalf of the university in the wake of a controversial graphic posted on a student group's Instagram account.
“Benedictine College was deeply disturbed to see that a member of the student chapter of TPUSA (Turning Point USA) posted a historically inaccurate and offensive graphic on their Instagram account,” Minnis stated in a post on the college's Facebook page.
Minnis said the meme’s assertion that the first slave owner in America was black is factually wrong. The graphic and student’s post have been removed from Benedictine's social media. Minnis indicated the dean of students is evaluating an appropriate response to the club in relation to the rules regarding the governance of student organizations.
According to its website, Turning Point USA at Benedictine College is a political conservative group that was founded in 2019 and has a membership of 30 on the campus. The group’s Facebook page refers to it as a social club along with invitations to follow on Facebook and Instagram.
“St. Benedict reminds us that we should treat everyone we encounter as if they were Jesus Christ himself,” Minnis stated in his response. “Posting images or messages that are hurtful to our fellow students and fellow citizens is antithetical to our community. “
Minnis continued, “now is a particularly sensitive time in our nation’s history, and words and images that carry unsettling implications are even more hurtful than usual.”
The Atchison Globe reached out to Benedictine officials for further comment but did not receive a response.