Summer driving season is here, but so is summer construction on area roadways.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several projects underway across the region, including a major project along the Belt Highway.
Beginning as early as next month, crews will begin repaving the entire stretch of the Belt from near its northern point down across the southern portion of the roadway to State Route FF.
Work on the Belt started back in April when construction crews began concrete repairs at several locations along the roadway. The contractor for the project, Herzog Contracting Corp., is expected to start repaving on July 9. The project is slated to be finished by the end of August but could extend into fall.
The contract for the Belt also includes repaving Frederick Boulevard from the Belt to Interstate 29.
MoDOT is always keeping a running tab on roadways, including which ones need immediate attention, an official with the department said.
“Based on financial constraints, we look at needs and then determine which roads and what treatments can go where,” said Austin Hibler, an engineer with MoDOT’s Northwest District.
Farther down U.S. Highway 169, a “scrub seal” project is underway from State Route FF into Clinton County and leading up to the Clay County border. According to MoDOT officials, a scrub seal is “a preventative maintenance treatment which rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal.” This kind of road work is intended to save money in the long run.
Also underway is a project that looks to replace guardrails along portions of I-29 in Buchanan County. The work zone is located south of St. Joseph down to the border with Platte County.
Further up the interstate, the reconstruction of a bridge in Andrew County continues. The route using the bridge, State Highway 48, remains closed as crews continue to build a new overpass. That project is slated to be complete sometime in December.