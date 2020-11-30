Everyone has to find a way to work during the pandemic, even Santa.
St. Joseph’s Santa, known to some as Scott Hoover, has had to deal with the effects of the pandemic just like everyone else.
He usually hosts in-house visits, and is still doing so. This year, Santa Scott has his Santa mask and will limit the amount of people coming in to take photos.
“We are doing pictures in Santa’s parlor. They can call and set up an appointment, that way I don’t have everyone in the house at one time,” Hoover said. “They can come in and take their own pictures and I just charge $30.”
He is also doing Zoom calls this year for people that do not want to wander out of the house. That link will be available on his Facebook profile in the near future. Santa Scott has had some of his larger events canceled due to the pandemic, but he already has people booking Christmas Eve visits as well as photo opportunities being scheduled.
Hoover has been doing this for 30 years, and has been Santa for his kids and his grandchildren their entire lives. This year, out of all others, sticks out because of the pandemic. He believes everyone needs some Santa this year to lift their spirits and have minds focused on other things.
“I do believe Santa is needed a bit more this year. Especially kids, not being able to see their friends and teachers. I think everybody just needs a little Santa,” he said.
Christmas decorations may be going up early this year due to mask mandates and people not wanting to go out into the public. But every year Hoover starts the massive setup of decorations right after Halloween. His yard has three Christmas trees, candy canes and a mailbox to drop off letters for Santa. But that is just the beginning of all the festive decorations.
“I have some more decorations this year, the list keeps growing,” Hoover said, sitting on his first floor covered wall to wall with decorations. “I still have to finish up the second floor decorations.”
Hoover’s house can be seen right out in front of Krug Park, and he invites anyone driving by to stop to take photos of the house. He said that this year has been challenging for some children with being home alone and away from friends, but most should end up on the “Nice List” this year.
“Yeah they are staying off, some of them are doing things they shouldn’t be doing since they are home alone and mom and dad are working,” he said “Other than that they are all on the nice list this year.”
Santa’s big night will not be delayed this year. The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, told USA Today in an interview that Mr. Claus was “exempt” from the virus because he has good innate immunity.