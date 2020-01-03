You can never prepare too much for emergencies, including in the event of going missing.
Creating a file that includes information about your whereabouts and who you are in frequent contact with could help investigators find you faster.
Detective Sgt. Jason Strong talked about information that would greatly assist law enforcement.
“Cellphones are really important to law enforcement when somebody goes missing. Other personal information could also play a role that would aid us in an investigation. So I would put down, you know, important numbers like Social Security, obviously, your date of birth, maybe places you frequent and things like that. Anything that could help us ultimately find the missing person,” Strong said.
By having cellphone access, this would allow investigators to see call and texts logs that could indicate the last point of contact as well as GPS information.
Though this is beneficial in locating a missing person faster, it is important to make sure sensitive information doesn’t get into the wrong hands.
“It could be a potential risk for identity theft or fraud. You’re giving very personal information or storing personal information. It has to be accessible to law enforcement for it to be useful to us. So, you want to leave it with a close family member or someone that you trust,” Strong said.
Strong also said it is crucial to include a consent form that states that the information provided can be used by police officials.
“It’s a time-saving measure that would allow us to avoid having to obtain a search warrant through the Judicial Circuit that we’re in to allow us into your cellular device,” Strong said.
There has been some concern from the past on when you can report a missing person. Strong stated there is no waiting period in St. Joseph to report a missing person.
“We encourage people to come forward and let us start our investigation, but the more you delay, the likelihood that we find them is hindered greatly,” Strong said.
Having additional information also could help if other jurisdictions need to assist in the investigation.