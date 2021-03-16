Bartlett Park receives additions and upgrades

Renovations and additions are coming to Bartlett Park just in time for spring and summer.
The park was updated throughout 2018 and 2019 after the city approved an ordinance to accept a $480,000 contract with Playcore Wisconsin.
"We are currently putting up a shelter over there that was donated by the Kiwanis Club,” said Chuck Kempf, the city's parks director. “They wanted to do a good project for the park and we’ve been talking about this since last fall.”
The club has been gathering funding to purchase materials that were then donated to the parks department.
“We added some enhancements to the shelter like stonework,” Kempf said. “We’re working on getting water and electricity with a grill that will be installed.”
Although the shelter still is under construction, the hope is to have a reservation list available soon for the official spring season.
“All of our shelters that are not reserved specifically are first-come, first-serve,” Kempf said. “We do allow people to reserve shelters at Krug Park and Hyde Park.”
New tables also have been added to the Treehouse for Everyone at Bartlett Park.
“That was an Eagle Scout project that a young man chose to do to become an Eagle Scout,” Kempf said. “He chose the project and constructed those four picnic tables.”
The parks department purchased some tables years ago through a donation and then they were almost immediately destroyed by vandals within a week.
“So this young man built these tables out of wood and they’re very nice looking and seem to be very sturdy,” Kempf said.
The shelter is on track to be completed sometime before the end of next week.
