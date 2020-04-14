After being closed for nearly a month, local St. Joseph bar owners and employees are feeling the impact and doing anything they can to stay in business.
River Bluff Brewing is selling growlers curbside and delivery, while bars such as Mr. Bigshots and Muny Inn are trying to get rid of their beer stock before it goes bad.
Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of Muny Inn, said he’s thankful the bar was able to cancel a big order it made for new stock, which saved a lot of money.
“It was just after St. Patty’s Day and we ran out of a lot of stuff and we rejected our orders and sent it back,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he has sold off all remaining beer and moved the liquor into a storage unit. One of the aspects Lawrence misses the most about running his bar is seeing his regular customers on a daily basis.
“I’m used to seeing people every day, talking to people every day, interacting with peoples’ lives every day and knowing them better than some of my family, and going from that to nothing has been weird,” Lawrence said.
Kimberly Bigham, owner of Mr. Bigshots, has taken advantage of being closed to paint and freshen up the interior of the bar.
“There is not a bar or establishment in this town that can’t look around and see something that needs done, so fix things up,” Bigham said.
In order to deplete her stock, Bigham posts on Facebook to let people know they can come pick up buy items every time she goes in. She’s selling beer at cost and doesn’t make a profit off of it, but said this gives residents a chance to get it safely without going to a crowded store.
“It keeps them out of the grocery stores and away from people, and it’s helping out the small business,” Bigham said. “The problem with it is that they can buy it cheaper at the grocery store because they get it at a cheaper price because they buy larger quantities than we do.”
Before River Bluff Brewing had to shut its doors, co-founder Edison Derr said staff started offering beer growlers either curbside or delivery. In the last month, Derr said the brewery has received a lot of support with those sales from the community.
“Our workers have been super appreciative of everybody that’s stopped by or gotten delivery because the community has really come together and helped out,” Derr said.
Derr said River Bluff is still operating as a production brewery in order to have fresh stock for growler fills and to be prepared for when the doors can open again.
“We’re obviously not selling at the same quantity as we were, and we do have to produce to make sure we have product for when we do open 100%,” Derr said.
The brewery is producing 10 barrel batches rather than the full 20 barrels in order to keep fresh product on tap but also keep costs down.
St. Joseph’s shelter-in-place order runs until April 24, but many businesses are expecting to be closed longer. Lawrence said he knows whenever doors are opened again, it’ll be emotional for the entire community.
“It’s going to be a pretty good first couple of days and hopefully everybody keeps coming back because all the small businesses need everybody as soon as the doors open,” he said.