Friday marked the inaugural Barks N' Brews event for Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph at the organization's new shelter location, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Corporate Drive near South 59th Street.
Attractions included music, mixed drinks and barbecue, and no shortage of dogs.
The event has been a few years in the making, Friends of the Animal Shelter President Whitney Zoghby said.
The event was an opportunity introduce people to the new shelter location and to pets they could adopt.
"It's very important," she said. "We want people to know where the new location is going to be. It is a little tucked away but it's very convenient access of the highway, so it's important to continue to hold events here, just to bring awareness to the new shelter and the location."
An ideal situation would be to have a couple hundred people in attendance and a few of the shelter's dogs getting adopted, Zoghby said.
