For the last nine years, the Friends of the Animal Shelter have been hosting the "Howliday" Shopping Event at the Green Acres building in town.
The event originally started years ago when one of the volunteers wanted to find a way to help the shelter. Since then, the event has grown a little bit more each year. Local businesses set up tables and spend their day surrounded by each other.
President of the Shelter Whitney Zoghby said that she likes hosting the event because it helps small businesses become known.
“I think it’s important to support local. Not only local non-profits, but local businesses because those businesses are gonna be the first that donate directly back to the community,” Zoghby said. “You’re supporting both local businesses and us by coming out to this event. Plus you can buy something for yourself and buy some gifts early for the holidays.”
Vendors range from holiday gifts, gifts for pets, homemade items and much more. Donations to the shelter can also be accepted at the shopping event.
Ashley Benitez was a vendor at the event and said that she was more than happy to finally be out and interacting with other people.
“I think especially given that this is such a difficult year, and just for mental health speaking wise, it’s so good to get out,” Benitez said. “What better thing than to come to a vendor show and meet a bunch of new people, see a lot of cool things — things you may not have seen before — and just have a great time.”
Donations made at the event will go towards the shelters project of building a new building for the animals.
Zoghby said that there are several ways that people can help out.
“You can always donate at our website at petforu.com/donations, you can also volunteer, we’re always looking for new volunteers,” Zoghby said. “So even if you don’t necessarily wanna come down and walk the dogs or play with the cats, we do a lot of fundraisers and we could use some creative minds to run our fundraisers. There’s a niche for pretty much everyone in our group.”