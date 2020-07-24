The Missouri Uniform Bar Examination for July is moving forward in person after consideration of other options by the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Board of Law Examiners.
The MBLE said 774 people have applied to take the July exam spread across two testing venues.
Michael Durham, a scheduled test participant and graduate from St. Louis University, has called for this year's law school graduates to be granted "diploma privilege," to be allowed to practice law in the state without taking the exam in light of the health risk a large in-person meeting could cause.
"I think that we should do it for this year and then start really having the conversation and use the class of 2020 as a test to prove that we are competent," Durham said. "The bar exam didn't do anything. All it did was teach me how to be very stressed and that I already knew how to do that."
In lieu of cancelling the test, Durham has called for it to be moved online, or, as a last resort, to be postponed.
"I learn everything I learn from other lawyers, and they guarantee my competence," Durham said. "If you miss up 10 times in a row, you'll be fired. They (law firms) aren't going to keep me (just) because I passed the bar."
However, plans are moving forward for testing.
"The board understands the significant stress and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic," the MBLE said in an announcement on its website. "To protect the health, safety and welfare of all persons attending the July 2020 bar examination, the board will take precautionary measures consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The announcement does not address the specific measures the venues will undertake for the safety of test takers, though Durham said they will include face coverings, staggered arrivals and social distancing.
The Columbia exam will take place at the Columbia Holiday Inn Executive Center. In June, the general manager of the convention center told a local TV station that it would be "impossible" to host 100 people with proper social distancing. Durham said more than 400 are expected to attend the exam in Columbia.
Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning told the TV station in June that gatherings under steps 3 and 4 of the county's reopening plan limit events to 100 and 250 people respectively unless an "operational plan" is submitted and approved.
The "diploma privilege" movement has gained steam on social media since the outbreak of COVID-19. According to Durham, some states like Hawaii have provided temporary licenses to law school graduates who will later have to take the exam.
Other states, like California, have moved their exams online. The state of Wisconsin has had a longstanding diploma privilege where students who attend a law school in the state are automatically allowed to practice law upon their graduation.