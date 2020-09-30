Missouri Western State University’s 24th annual Reading of Challenged and Banned Books in recognition of the American Library Association’s National Banned Books Week will be held virtually this year.
The reading will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and will be available for later viewings as well. It can be watched at griff.vn/bbr2020.
Missouri Western students and faculty as well as members of the St. Joseph community hold an hour-long reading of books that have been either banned or challenged in U.S. schools and libraries in recent years, including works by Toni Morrison, Walt Whitman, Kurt Vonnegut, Harper Lee, Angie Thomas and more.
The event is sponsored by Missouri Western’s Department of Education, Department of Communication, the MWSU Library and the Prairie Lands Writing Project.
For more information, contact Dr. Michael Cadden, professor of English and director of childhood studies, at 816-271-4576.