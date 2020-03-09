The St. Joseph City Council recently approved funding to place five items on the ballot for the upcoming municipal election, including a multi-million dollar bond question and charter changes.
For a cost of $35,000, a question and four propositions will be added to the April 7 ballot for the voters to decide on.
Bridge repairs
One question will ask voters whether or not the city should issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $20 million for bridge repairs and replacements around the city.
The city currently does not have any GO bond debt, but approval of the question would incur debt that would be paid off with a raise to property taxes.
“This will go into debt $20 million over a 20-year period,” Mayor Bill McMurray said. “This is a great time to finance this because the interest rates are so favorable and it’s going to cost you, if you have like a $100,000 house, I think it would cost you a couple of bucks a month.”
A 0.1210 increase in property tax rates would fund the repayment. For a home with a market value of $100,000, this would come out to an additional annual cost of $23. A home valued at $300,000 would see an annual increase of about $69.
The bonds would be used to repair or replace 12 bridges around the city, including several over the Parkway System.
The 22nd Street bridge over the Parkway has caused special concern for the mayor after receiving reports from public works that it could soon be restricted to limited use.
“The tonnage it’s rated for is getting very close to the point where we can’t have school buses and trash trucks go over that bridge,” McMurray said.”That is serious.”
The average age of the bridges that the city said are in need of repair is 79 years, with six being built before 1930.
McMurray said these fixes “have to happen” and that the bonds are the best way to make it happen quickly.
“The last thing in the world we want is to have crisis management and wait until some bridge fails with a bus load of kids on it or a trash truck and we have to close 22nd Street and close the Parkway,” McMurray said.
Charter changes
The ballot also will include four propositions that would alter the City Charter to change to composition of the City Council and rules regarding the election and service of council members.
The first proposition would change the current council seats so that there would be four at-large members, four district members and one mayor. Currently there are five districts represented by a council member, three at-large members and the mayor. This change would divide the city into only four districts evenly split by population based on data that will be provided by this year’s census.
Proposition 2 would lower the number of times a council member can miss regular meetings to six. Currently, council members only have to attend two-and-a-half meetings per year. Some absences, such as those related to health, could be excused. Council members who would miss the maximum number of allowed meetings could see forfeiture of office.
Proposition 3 would enact a change that would see the Capital Program, for expenditures related to capital projects, approved at the same time as the budget.
The fourth and final proposition would change the Charter to say that a candidate running for City Council in a primary is automatically elected if they receive more than 50% of the vote in their election. This is how Councilman Brian Myers won his at-large position in the 2018 primary despite having only 21% of the at-large votes, but appearing on more than 50% of ballots cast.
All of these charter changes were recommended by a Charter Review Committee and eventually approved to appear on the ballot by the City Council. The committee also recommended adding an item that would change to fiscal year to coincide with the calendar year.
That change did not require a vote of the public and was recently approved by the council, but at its most recent meeting was repealed.
McMurray said this came at the advice of the city’s auditors, who recommended taking more time to prepare before enacting that change.