Brides-to-be across Missouri and nearby Kansas have the opportunity to check out local vendors at the Backwoods Venue 222's third annual bridal fair on Saturday Feb. 22.
The fair, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., is open to the public. The restored barn is located in Gower, Missouri, at 11347 S.E. State Route DD.
Owner Aimee Andrews said the venue was originally an antique museum from 1968 to 1981 before being developed into a wedding venue in 2015.
"We wanted to honor our friend we bought the barn from because his birthday is on 2/22 and 222 also represents two balconies and 22 rooms," Andrews said.
The fair will feature 20 vendors that are all family-owned small businesses.
"I think it's really important to focus on small-businesses and their families when doing this," Andrews said.
The vendors will include florists, caterers, bakers, photographers and decorators.
Andrews believes the bridal fair at Backwoods is very unique compared to larger fairs because of the atmosphere it provides.
"It's very intimate, relaxed and has a personal atmosphere," Andrews said. "I take pride in hosting my own bridal fair not only to show off the venue, but to share the space with the family-owned businesses."
The vendors are from Kansas City and St. Joseph.
There's a $5 admission fee at the door that will be donated to the St. Joseph YWCA.
"I believe in benefiting other woman and helping them get back on their feet," Andrews said.
Andrews said she's also excited to be celebrating the five-year anniversary of the venue and becoming a part of the nearby communities.