Kris & Kates Ice Cream shop welcomed quite the crowd to their parking lot on Sunday evening for their back to school event.
The event had a car show available with several individuals as well as the Northwest Missouri Street Rods group, and had live music. Guests were welcome to roam through the lot and grab a snack to celebrate the kids in St. Joseph getting ready to take on the 2020-21 school year.
Owner of Kris & Kates, Austin Evans, said that the event was a blast to hold and loved seeing all the people.
“Seeing so many people, literally from like 3-years-old to 90, and they’re all sitting around, eating ice cream and having fun,” Evans said. “(There’s) good music and seeing cars. Everybody loves seeing cars, even if you’re not a car person. I mean, everything about the environment is a ton of fun.”
The business held a similar event last month for National Ice Cream Day. After seeing the response from the community, they decided to do it again. They’ve even decided to try to hold the event once a month for the rest of the fall.
Seventy-six-year-old Dave Hehn brought his bright red 1969 Chevrolet Malibu. Hehn said he loved being able to show off his car and the work he’s put into it.
It’s one of the best hobbies you can think of, at least I think it is,” Hehn said. “I love the mechanics of it, I love the people that I meet, it’s a great attention-getter, you make new friends. It’s a good hobby to get young children into it too.”
Evans said that with all the negativity he’s seen in the world lately, he feels like this event can help bring some positivity back into the St. Joseph community.
“There’s a lot more positive things going on in this town and in the world than people realize,” Evans said. “If I have one thing to share with people, it’s to try and put your focus on the positive things in life, because there’s a lot of them.”