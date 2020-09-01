St. Joseph Police responded Tuesday morning to a report of a newborn baby found on the doorstep of a home in the 6600 block of Mack Street.
According to Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department, the baby was found before 7 a.m. The child is being treated at the hospital and the children's division is involved. An investigation is underway.
A resident of the home where the baby was found said she found the child, a girl, on the porch at about 6:30 a.m. She also said there was a note written in Spanish left with the baby.
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.