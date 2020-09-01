St. Joseph Police responded Tuesday morning to a report of a newborn baby found on the doorstep of a home in the 6600 block of Mack Street.
A resident of the home where the baby was found said she found the child, a girl, at her back door at about 6:30 a.m.
The woman runs a daycare out of her home and was waiting for children to be dropped off. But she said she was shocked when a knock on the door instead left a baby alone in a box.
The woman who found the baby does not want to be named and does not speak English. She was able to talk with News-Press NOW via a translator.
“She heard a knock at the door twice, once at the back door. When she went to the back door, nobody was there and she heard the baby start crying, so she came to the front door to see if somebody was there and nobody was ... she was so surprised to see the baby in the box," the woman's translator said.
The woman picked up the baby and took her inside. She fed the baby and called the police. The baby was taken to Mosaic Life Care.
“[She] said the baby, she looked very good [she] made two ounces of formula she said the baby looked good ... the umbilical cord was just cut off and was there, but the baby she looked OK, she was in good condition,” the translator said.
There was a note written in Spanish left with the newborn, asking that the woman at the house care for the baby. Parts of the letter translated read:
"Good morning, I ask you to please take care of my baby, I give it to you with all my heart because I know that you are a great person. I was not able to take care of her .... That is why I decide to give the baby to you. Please God bless you with her, I love her but it's better if you can please take care of her."
A "safe haven" option for new or expecting parents does exist without prosecution in Missouri, but there are conditions. The baby must be under 45 days old, be dropped at a designated location and be directly handed to a qualified person.
“There's a Missouri safe-place to newborns law and it allows for newborns up to 45 days old to be taken to those locations and those include a fire station, EMT, law enforcement, police stations, hospitals and places like pregnancy centers,” Libby Owens, executive director of the St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center, said.
There are resources for expecting parents through the Pregnancy Resource Clinic. Parents who can't care for an infant also can look for signs indicating a safe haven at any fire station in town.
The child found Tuesday morning currently is being treated at the hospital and the children's division of the Missouri Department of Social Services is involved. An investigation in the case is underway.