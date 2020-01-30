For newborns Barrett Koelliker and Bella Christianson, their introduction to Chiefs fandom started in the maternity ward at Mosaic Life Care Thursday, where they were decked out head to toe in chiefs gear in preparation for the Super Bowl.
Joy May, a nurse at Mosaic made special beanie-style Chiefs hats to go with blankets given out to the babies. May took care of Barrett and Bella while they were in the maternity ward.
"It makes me feel so proud," May said. "To take care of them, not only as my little patient but also to wear my new design that I made makes me feel proud."
Bella's parents, Tracy and Josh Christianson, were excited to be able to bring their baby home decked out in Chiefs gear.
"They (Mosaic) are very caring and passionate and they love their patients, so it's no surprise that they're going to go above and beyond to, you know, cheer on the Chiefs, and the little ones get something and get to participate as well," Tracy Christianson said.
Barrett's parents, Meredith and Christian Koelliker, are excited for their baby to be born right before the Super Bowl, saying it's something they will remember and an exciting time to become a fan of the Chiefs. They said that Barrett will be in Chiefs gear for the rest of the week as he already has six outfits.
“It's honestly amazing feeling. We waited a long time for the Chiefs to go to the Super Bowl, and he only had to wait like nine months," Meredith Koelliker said.
May said she has been enjoying making items for babies, such as burp bibs, since she got a sewing machine for Christmas.