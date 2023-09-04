As motorcycle thefts increase nationwide, one St. Joseph resident is dealing with the aftermath of having his bike stolen and vandalized, and he’s not the only one.
Motorcycle thefts across the United States are on the rise for the third consecutive year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a report in August showing a 7% rise in motorcycle thefts from 2021 to 2022, and Missouri has had one of the highest rates of theft in the country in recent years. In a 2019 NICB report, Missouri ranked seventh among all states in total motorcycle thefts.
St. Joseph resident Jacob Jonas woke up one morning in July realized that his Harley-Davidson motorcycle was missing from the front of his house. He called a couple of friends, thinking it was a prank, but when he realized it wasn’t, he immediately called the police.
Police found the bike a few days later, but it wasn’t in good shape.
“The bike was found on the parkway by Lions Field, and it was just tore up,” Jonas said. “And, I mean, they took the seat, the fender.”
The motorcycle is currently at St. Joseph Harley-Davidson awaiting replacement parts, but it will be a while before the specialty parts arrive.
“They’re talking 48 days for painted fenders,” he said. “That’s how long it’s going to take me to get a painted fender.”
Jonas is currently in a tug-of-war with his insurance company as it works to decide what will be covered.
St. Joseph Harley-Davidson Service Department Manager Jesse Youngs said newer bikes come with security systems, but extra steps can be taken to prevent theft for all bikes.
“If you have access to a garage, whether it’s a friend or your own or, you know, keeping it stored inside and still locked up or the security system active, is the best practice,” he said.
Youngs said not everyone is fortunate enough to own a garage or shed, but there are still other safeguards to deter theft.
“If it’s outside in the elements, definitely do the same thing: lock up the fork, lock up the neck, you know, set your security system if you have it, get a rotor lock,” he said. “I even recommend a motorcycle cover just because it’s just another step to keep somebody from tampering or taking it.”
It has been almost two months since Jonas was able to ride his bike. He said he misses the freedom he felt riding his bike with the wind blowing against his face, and now he is thinking of ways he can better protect it.
“More or less, just gonna have to either put it in the garage or, you know, take extra precautions because the lock and the ignition just ain’t enough sometimes,” he said.
Though Jonas will keep his motorcycle in his garage when it is fixed, he said not much can stop a determined thief.
“If they want something good enough or bad enough, they’re going to come get it,” he said. “There ain’t no stopping them.”
Youngs said one of the most common ways a motorcycle can be stolen is by leaving it unattended while the key is in the ignition.
“Just keep your motorcycle safe,” he said. “We all like to enjoy them and have fun, but there are people out there that are, you know, up to no good. So just enjoy it, lock it up, keep it safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.