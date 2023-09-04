As motorcycle thefts increase nationwide, one St. Joseph resident is dealing with the aftermath of having his bike stolen and vandalized, and he’s not the only one.

Motorcycle thefts across the United States are on the rise for the third consecutive year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a report in August showing a 7% rise in motorcycle thefts from 2021 to 2022, and Missouri has had one of the highest rates of theft in the country in recent years. In a 2019 NICB report, Missouri ranked seventh among all states in total motorcycle thefts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.