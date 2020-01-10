For the past week, the world has watched as Australia battles a bush fire that is ravaging the country, but for a few St. Joseph residents, the fire is hitting closer to home.
Liam Nevin, Isabella MacGibbin and Ben Tsui are all students at Missouri Western State University who hail from the Land Down Under. While the three have family that are near the fires, they’re thankful their loved ones have yet to be included in those leaving their homes behind.
“We’re fortunate: my family does have a couple members that are close to it, but they kind of are in the safe zone,” Nevin said. “But you definitely think about it. It’s like, ‘Oh, what am I gonna do? Am I gonna be on standby to get a plane ticket to go back to see people?’”
Like many college students, Tsui went home for Christmas to the Sydney area, where he said a simple change of wind could put his home in jeopardy.
“For the first two days, I landed and the sky was nice and everything, and then, like, two days after that, the sky was like a smoky, yellowy-orange haze,” Tsui said. “We did get an evacuation notice saying be prepared to go if you have to, because we live right on the edge of the National Park ... So they just said be ready in case the wind changes and pushes it in.”
Claire Clark, a dual-citizen of Australia and America, described a similar experience when visiting family. Clark said drought and fires are common in Australia, but they normally are not this widespread or long-lasting.
“It’s just constantly dry. It’s basically just kindle,” Clark said. “It may look green in some areas, but there’s so much bush land, and the minute one of those embers goes it’s horrible.”
In just the past few days, 24 people were arrested for deliberately starting some of the fires, a number Clark said is hard to believe.
“With the embers that are coming over and when it’s windy like that, all it takes is one leaf to light a whole new fire up,” Clark said. “So 24 that I’ve seen in the last reports in the last couple of days seems excessive. I’m not going to say no, because I don’t know for sure. But that seems to be quite a lot, to be honest.”
Along with those who are being charged for intentionally setting the fires, many in Australia are looking at what role the government has played.
“It’s like what the government is doing, because it’s not doing a lot,” MacGibbin said. “So, like, more funding for the firefighters that are mostly volunteers, also things that haven’t been done like back-burning — so the prevention side of it.”
According to MacGibbin, back-burning is done in the bush to actually prevent fires like this from starting, but with a reduced fire department, the preventative measure has actually contributed to the crisis.
“Australia has always been hot; it always has been,” Clark said. “But obviously with this magnitude, something wasn’t done and people didn’t listen. The amount of volunteer firefighters is far outweighing the actual employed firefighters. And that is a huge issue.”
So far, more than 20 people have been reported killed by the fires, and millions of animals have died trying to escape the forests. For Clark, a self-professed animal lover, this is very concerning.
“I urge everyone to donate, even $1 for the animals, because people get notice to evacuate,” Clark said. “Some of them might become extinct or near extinction. Just the poor little koalas — they’re slow moving little animals — and that’s what’s really heartbreaking. Because you can rebuild a house. You can’t save people’s lives or animals’ lives.”
For the students at Missouri Western who are watching their country face the crisis while heading back to classes, seeing those around the world donating to the rebuilding of Australia has given some comfort as they wait for rain.
“It’s good to know that we’re kind of not alone,” Tsui said. “We’re down here, but yet people are around the world kind of care a bit.”