State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a follow-up report Tuesday on an audit of the Plattsburg Special Road District, which had found Ava Langner, former secretary/treasurer, misappropriated more than $286,000 last summer.
The report gave 10 recommendations to the Special Road District after receiving a audit rating of “poor,” according to a press release.
“While the district board has put into place several of the audit recommendations, I urge them to fully implement all the recommendations in order to safeguard public funds and restore the trust of citizens,” Galloway said.
The audit determined that Langer falsified financial statements to hide misappropriations. She also may have created or modified other official records.
The board is working to improve oversight of funds. Changes include conducting reviews of accounting records and checks before approving disbursements, and improving processes related to the receipt of funds.
The follow-up review included 10 recommendations from the audit. The district board has so far implemented five and partially implemented two.