A 26-year-old Atchison, Kansas, woman died Thursday night from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night near U.S.Highway 59 and Henry Street in Atchison. Celia M. Fodor was driving a 2019 Kawasaki southbound on Highway 59 at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle continued through a yard and went airborne, through a window of an abandoned building at 1600 U.S. Highway 59 Fodor was ejected from the vehicle and struck the same building, dying as a result of injuries.

According to the report, Fodor was wearing a helmet. Becker-Dyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.