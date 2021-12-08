Abbot Barnabas Senecal, a pillar in the Atchison religious community, died Tuesday morning at age 84.
Born Tom Senecal on Oct. 16, 1937, he grew up in Atwood, Kansas, before attending Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison, where he began his journey to priesthood. He took his first vows as a monk in 1958, according to the St. Benedict's Abbey.
Abbot Barnabas taught religion at St. Benedict's College, and he later taught history at Maur Hill, according to kansasmonks.org. During this time, he also served as the assistant pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In 1994, he was elected the eighth abbot of St. Benedict's Abbey, where he served his community until his death.
St. Benedict's Abbey shared in his obituary that Vespers for the Dead and visitation will be prayed on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in St. Benedict's Abbey Church. The Mass of Christian Burial for Abbot Barnabas will be held in St. Benedict’s Abbey Church Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m., with interment following in the Abbey cemetery.
