A 39-year-old Atchison man is facing felony charges filed Monday following his arrest arising from allegations of child abuse on Sunday inflicted from a board.
Charles F. Holt faces two counts aggravated battery and abuse of a child, all are considered felony offenses.
Atchison police authorities launched an investigation about 7 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to a request to check on the welfare of a 13-year-old female at a residence said Chief Mike Wilson, of the Atchison Police Department. The request was made by a third person who does not reside with the girl.
After police officers located the girl it was determined there were marks on her body that included bruises and scratches, Wilson said. The victim told the officers her injuries are the result of having been struck with a board.
Police took Holt into custody about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and he was booked into the Atchison County Jail where he remains in lieu of a $25,000 bond. Holt is tentatively scheduled for a 1 p.m. Monday, July 6 appointment in Atchison County District Court.
Holt and the victim are acquaintances and reside at the same location, Wilson said.