ATCHISON, Kan. — A claim of self-defense earned an Everest, Kansas, man an acquittal on of several felony and misdemeanor charges filed in the wake of a bar fight last summer.
Tracy A. Britt, who previously served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the Missouri Air National Guard, and is a former medical staffer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, heard the jury’s not guilty verdict delivered following about two hours of deliberation, as a culmination of a three-day trial before the Atchison County (Kansas) District Court.
The jury determined Britt to be not guilty of three felony counts of aggravated assault and other charges. The defendant whispered, "Thank you," as he raised his folded hands upward, toward the jury. He embraced his attorney, Allen Ternent, and his loved ones, before exiting the court room.
“I am overwhelmed,” Britt said. “It has been a six-month nightmare.”
The trouble for Britt began in late July 2019, according to testimony heard at trial, when he visited Fat Boy's Bar & Grill, located near the junction of U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 73, southwest of Atchison. Morgan Hull had been there at around the same time and left at about the same time as Britt. Hull testified that she came to believe Britt followed her from Fat Boy's in a suspicious manner. She told others about this at the time.
In the overnight hours of Aug. 2 into Aug. 3, Hull and Britt again found themselves in the same place, at the bar and grill Mueller's Lockeroom in downtown Atchison. Hull called to inform her father, Tracey Hull, who arrived to Mueller's with friend Charles Brian Hord soon after. Morgan Hull identified Britt to them as the man she believed had followed her from Fat Boy's in days past. Hull then allegedly demanded for Britt to go outside the bar with him.
According to testimony, Hull prodded Britt in the chest with a balled up fist. Britt's drink ended up in Hull's face. Britt admitted in testimony to having a number of beverages before the confrontation. Hull grabbed Britt by the shirt collar and threw him onto the ground, and Britt's head hit the floor. Britt, a medically retired registered nurse, testified this injury to his head left him dazed, with watery eyes. Mueller's staff members interrupted the fight and escorted Britt out.
Britt found himself confronted again outside the bar, but he was not defenseless. Britt had been carrying a .5 caliber snub nose compact revolver and has maintained a concealed carry permit in the years after his separation from the military. Britt testified that Hull and Hord approached him outside the bar. He felt threatened, and drew his weapon.
“I did not intend to discharge,” Britt said. “I pulled it out to stop the attack.”
The confrontation continued as Hord and Hull grappled with Britt, and Britt fell to the curb. Patrons exited Mueller's to try to break up the fight. Witness testimony indicates Britt suffered blows and stomps to his head as he lay against the concrete. The combatants fought for control of the gun. Britt testified that he didn't put his finger on the trigger. However, the gun discharged.
“I thought they were going to kill me,” Britt said.
Britt suffered a number of serious injuries from the fight, including a severe concussion, neck trauma that required a hospital stay, a swollen, lacerated eye and nine broken ribs that are all displaced fractures, meaning they don't line up. Treatment for headaches and other conditions is ongoing.