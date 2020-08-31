ATCHISON, Kan. — COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Atchison County, Kansas, which saw its first death of a resident last week from the coronavirus.
According to the Atchison County Health Department, the individual was in his or her 70s.
“With a very heavy heart we are reporting our first death in Atchison County due to COVID-19,” according to a statement from Atchison County Emergency Management Wesley Lanter. “We will not be releasing any further information on this individual out of respect to the family. Our thoughts are with this family during this very difficult time.”
The department also reported 219 total cases in county with three hospitalized. The department also said that more than 120 cases are from an outbreak in Atchison. The health department is working closely with the county and the KDHE to mitigate further spread and so far has not commented on the increase in cases.
However, due to testing implemented at Benedictine College as students moved in, the college has reported significant cases which affected county numbers.
Benedictine College reported up to 74 active cases among the university community on Aug. 26 but as of Monday, those numbers had decreased to 43, which is 1.7% of the college population of 2,489.
Students moved back to the Atchison liberal arts college Aug. 14 and 15 and the first day of class was Aug. 19. The college had implemented campus-wide testing and reported the first COVID-19 cases that Thursday, posting a notice on the college website at www.benedictine.edu, along with a daily monitoring of active cases. People can click on “Information and Resources” under COVID Response on the website for daily updates.
According to statewide numbers in Kansas, there have been 42,612 cases from 88 counties with 446 deaths reported and 2,304 hospitalizations as of Aug. 31.
In Brown County, the number is 72 total cases, with one death and three currently hospitalized.