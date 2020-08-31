St. Joseph had a landmark birthday without any candles to blow out. The date came in August 1943, decorum standing in the way of a centennial celebration.
Too many local men served abroad in the war effort.
Gala events would normally be called for during a 100-year anniversary, wrote Henry D. Bradley, publisher of the St. Joseph News-Press, in noting the muted occasion.
“We’ll save those for the day when (service members) will come marching home,” he wrote.
Yet the newspaper did not waste the opportunity for reflection on the centennial city. It had been an eventful 100 years.
And a local architect named Everett Johns had been called upon to speculate on what would come next.
Johns, who had an office at 517 Francis St., now a parking lot, had established himself professionally in St. Joseph and statewide. He would go on to serve on the Missouri Board of Registration for Architects and Professional Engineers.
In that summer nearly eight decades ago, the News-Press asked him to foresee the years ahead and what St. Joseph might look like. Johns warmed to the task.
On facing broadsheet pages, a detailed map and a conceptual drawing outlined matters of aesthetics and utility in the Downtown area.
Johns called it “imagination tempered with common sense.”
In truth, it became largely an academic exercise, and most of the suggestions did not come to pass.
With a focal point on an area he called “Civic Center,” roughly a broadened version of the current Civic Center Park south of City Hall, the architect imagined, among other things:
A new courthouse on Jules Street between Eighth and Ninth, the then-courthouse (the one still in use) becoming a parking lot.
A long, thin park, a mall, stretching alongside Frederick Avenue for about five blocks northeast of City Hall.
An art museum and gallery that would reside on the eastern edge of the Civic Center.
A war memorial on the hillside south of City Hall, a more elaborate commemoration, complete with fountain, where the miniature Statue of Liberty now stands.
A new public library just across 10th Street from where the library then, and still, exists.
Elsewhere, he envisioned boulevards that would have limited impediments to traffic flow (Ninth Street would be the primary “super-highway”) and additional parking near City Hall and the City Auditorium.
A new park would take shape north of the Union Passenger Station, and the Junior College, at 10th and Edmond streets, and the Convent of the Sacred Heart, the hilltop edifice a few blocks to the southwest, would essentially swap property.
“Here is a vision for St. Joseph that is not beyond the practical,” the newspaper wrote about the Johns’ plan. “In its centennial year, this city is not looking back to count past triumphs and past mistakes but forward in the ways that it will grow.”
Gary Westcott, a resident who for a decade has studied and advocated for St. Joseph history, said last week that Johns’ ideas predated by several decades what would come in urban renewal. He did not say this in an admiring way.
“I think there’s a big danger in people thinking they can see too far into the future,” he said. “His type of dreaming and some of the things that he proposed for the future involve tearing down a lot of well-known buildings.”
Westcott said he hoped the next phase of city planning would incorporate more of St. Joseph’s history, including a riverfront emphasis that draws upon early businesses and “how they propagated their ideas to develop this really money-making machine” that offered economic opportunity for a wide range of people.
“Without our history, we’re just a regular old town,” he said. “It’s our history that makes us unique. It’s the one thing that we have that nobody else has.”