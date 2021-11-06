Aspen Dental offered free service to veterans as part of its Day of Service Saturday.
It's a national event but also had a local impact at St. Joseph Aspen Dental...
Dentist Anthony Spates worked his first Day of Service, and said there was extra significance in thanking veterans for their service because of his family in the military.
"They were just ecstatic about it," he said. "Especially my cousins, they were definitely hyped about it. One of them actually wanted to come out and get some service done. He's all the way in Atlanta, so I said (he) could find someone in Atlanta. Aspen does this nationally, so it's good to see every office open today for veterans."
Missouri is one of forty-two states with participating locations.
