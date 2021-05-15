For decades, single-parent households have been on the rise. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly one out of every four families with children under 18 is headed by a single parent.
Single-parent households face a unique set of challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of these. Daycare closures and remote schooling are harder on single parents, and sole-earner households are more vulnerable to job losses. Nationally, Census Bureau data shows that single-parent household income is, on average, just 36% of dual-parent household income, but this ratio varies widely by location.
Compared to several decades ago, children under 18 are more than twice as likely to live with a single parent (either mother or father). In 1968, only 12% of children lived with a single parent, most often their mother. Single-father households were extremely uncommon, with just 1% of kids living with a single father in 1968. By 2020, 25% of kids lived in single-parent households, and the share of kids who lived with a single father quadrupled to more than 4%. Additionally, the proportion of children under 18 who live with other adults (relatives or non-relatives) has become more common.
Despite the rise in popularity of non-traditional living arrangements, they tend to offer less financial stability than dual-parent family structures. The median income of single-parent households is less than half of dual-parent households — $36,000 compared to $99,000. The median income for households with a single mother is even less, at just $32,000 per year. As a result, single-parent households are much more likely to live in poverty. Nearly one in three single mothers and one in seven single fathers have income below the poverty line. Comparatively few dual-parent households live in poverty—about one out of every 14, or 7%.
In the small metro category, St. Joseph ranks at number 76, with a 36.5% single-parent household income ratio, with $30,000 being the median income for all single-parent households. According to the data, the median income for a single mother is $29,000, while a single father has a median annual salary of about $40,000.
“It’s not the best place for single parents,” Brad Hood, a single father in St. Joseph, said. “There just aren’t enough good-paying jobs and rent is, for some reason, sky-high. I’d move, but I want to keep close to my kid’s mom.”
The median income of single-parent households and the differential between single-parent household income and dual-parent household income varies substantially on a geographic basis. At the state level, Idaho and Alaska have the highest single-parent household income ratio. St. Joseph’s median income for dual-parent households is $82,000.
“Having those two incomes coming in, you can make it work here. But if you’re on your own, you’re probably going to be working multiple jobs. That’s how I make it work,” Hood said.
To find the best-paying metros for single parents, researchers at Self analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Researchers ranked metro areas according to the single-parent household income ratio, calculated as the ratio of the median income for single-parent households to the median income for dual-parent households. Researchers also calculated the median income for single-mother households, single-father households, the percentage of families with a single parent and the relative cost of living.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew
Gaug contributed to this story.
